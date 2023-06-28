An Overview Of Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA)

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.54 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $770.01M. VERA’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.35% off its 52-week high of $23.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.20, which suggests the last value was 70.35% up since then. When we look at Vera Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 630.58K.

Analysts gave the Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VERA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vera Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.69.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) trade information

Instantly VERA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.90 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 0.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.35%, with the 5-day performance at 16.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) is 143.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -9.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VERA’s forecast low is $7.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 60.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vera Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.32% over the past 6 months, a 14.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vera Therapeutics Inc. will fall -25.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 24.20% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Vera Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -118.70%.

VERA Dividends

Vera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.72% of Vera Therapeutics Inc. shares while 69.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.90%. There are 69.67% institutions holding the Vera Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 13.10% of the shares, roughly 5.8 million VERA shares worth $44.98 million.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.83% or 3.47 million shares worth $26.91 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1.49 million shares estimated at $11.07 million under it, the former controlled 3.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 0.91 million shares worth around $6.76 million.