An Overview of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.03 million Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.20. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $25.28 changed hands at -$0.85 or -3.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.22B. SIXâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -23.77% off its 52-week high of $31.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.83, which suggests the last value was 33.43% up since then. When we look at Six Flags Entertainment Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) trade information

Instantly SIX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 27.93 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -3.26% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.73%, with the 5-day performance at -9.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) is -0.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SIXâ€™s forecast low is $25.00 with $41.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -62.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 9.53% over the past 6 months, a 32.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will rise 62.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $475.03 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Six Flags Entertainment Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $578.27 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $435.42 million and $549.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.20%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation earnings to decrease by -14.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.07% per year.

SIX Dividends

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.93% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares while 99.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.65%. There are 99.72% institutions holding the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock share, with H Partners Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 13.69% of the shares, roughly 11.4 million SIX shares worth $290.02 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.02% or 10.01 million shares worth $254.66 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 5.64 million shares estimated at $143.39 million under it, the former controlled 6.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 2.43 million shares worth around $61.7 million.