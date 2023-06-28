An Overview of Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.2 million Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s per share price at $29.58 changed hands at -$0.33 or -1.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.01B. CCJ’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.56% off its 52-week high of $33.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.34, which suggests the last value was 31.24% up since then. When we look at Cameco Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.24 million.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Instantly CCJ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 31.84 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -1.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.48%, with the 5-day performance at -7.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is 6.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.36 days.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cameco Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.33% over the past 6 months, a 256.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cameco Corporation will fall -15.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 550.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $363.77 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cameco Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $385.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $418.51 million and $271.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Cameco Corporation earnings to increase by 185.10%.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 25 and July 31. The 0.30% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 0.30% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Cameco Corporation shares while 69.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.67%. There are 69.59% institutions holding the Cameco Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.92% of the shares, roughly 21.3 million CCJ shares worth $630.12 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.47% or 15.01 million shares worth $443.96 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. With 13.47 million shares estimated at $398.41 million under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 11.45 million shares worth around $338.57 million.