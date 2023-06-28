Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.39 million Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.22 changing hands around $0.42 or 2.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.04B. ATEC’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.6% off its 52-week high of $18.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.73, which suggests the last value was 68.55% up since then. When we look at Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Analysts gave the Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATEC as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) trade information

Instantly ATEC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.58 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 added 2.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.53%, with the 5-day performance at 17.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is 27.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.49% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ATEC’s forecast low is $17.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -75.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alphatec Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 55.59% over the past 6 months, a 16.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alphatec Holdings Inc. will rise 22.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $109.89 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $111.28 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $84.15 million and $89.84 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Alphatec Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 1.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

ATEC Dividends

Alphatec Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.26% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares while 51.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.18%. There are 51.73% institutions holding the Alphatec Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.35% of the shares, roughly 5.16 million ATEC shares worth $80.47 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.71% or 4.39 million shares worth $68.54 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. With 1.91 million shares estimated at $23.63 million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund held about 1.60% of the shares, roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $21.94 million.