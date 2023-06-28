Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.33M. ALLR’s last price was a discount, traded about -48076.47% off its 52-week high of $81.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17. When we look at Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.72 million.

Analysts gave the Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ALLR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$7.72.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Instantly ALLR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1970 on Tuesday, 06/27/23 subtracted -4.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -98.32%, with the 5-day performance at -11.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) is -49.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Allarity Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -97.95% over the past 6 months, a 60.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. will rise 57.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.20% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 47.30%.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.71% of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. shares while 0.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.07%. There are 0.07% institutions holding the Allarity Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 1274.0 ALLR shares worth $2140.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 1400.0 shares worth $2352.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 571.0 shares estimated at $5871.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 322.0 shares worth around $2084.0.