Will Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.44 million Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.13 changed hands at -$0.2 or -15.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.05M. AHI’s last price was a discount, traded about -243.36% off its 52-week high of $3.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 85.84% up since then. When we look at Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.54 million.

Analysts gave the Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AHI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) trade information

Instantly AHI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 52.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.6000 on Monday, 06/26/23 subtracted -15.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 175.61%, with the 5-day performance at 52.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) is 247.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 78960.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AHI’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -165.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -165.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. earnings to decrease by -31.70%.

AHI Dividends

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. shares while 0.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.80%. There are 0.80% institutions holding the Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.26% of the shares, roughly 82093.0 AHI shares worth $30243.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 13107.0 shares worth $4828.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.