Why To Invest In SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.56 million SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.88. With the company’s per share price at $0.49 changed hands at -$0.03 or -6.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.64M. WORX’s last price was a discount, traded about -122.45% off its 52-week high of $1.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 59.18% up since then. When we look at SCWorx Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 27.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.37 million.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

Instantly WORX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7955 on Monday, 06/26/23 subtracted -6.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.74%, with the 5-day performance at -25.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) is 84.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16720.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.30%. The 2023 estimates are for SCWorx Corp. earnings to increase by 57.50%.

WORX Dividends

SCWorx Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.90% of SCWorx Corp. shares while 2.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.44%. There are 2.58% institutions holding the SCWorx Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.84% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million WORX shares worth $38390.0.

Hudock, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.69% or 89500.0 shares worth $31325.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.1 million shares estimated at $41115.0 under it, the former controlled 0.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 36930.0 shares worth around $15144.0.