Why Should You Invest In Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL)?

In the last trading session, 9.48 million Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $0.10 changed hands at -$0.04 or -27.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.33M. LGHL’s last price was a discount, traded about -2050.0% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 10.0% up since then. When we look at Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 million.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Instantly LGHL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1450 on Monday, 06/26/23 subtracted -27.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.31%, with the 5-day performance at -6.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) is -8.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Lion Group Holding Ltd. earnings to decrease by -158.50%.

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares while 0.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.94%. There are 0.94% institutions holding the Lion Group Holding Ltd. stock share, with Gsa Capital Partners Llp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.50% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million LGHL shares worth $91671.0.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.36% or 0.21 million shares worth $65417.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 11889.0 shares estimated at $4121.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.