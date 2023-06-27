Why Should You Invest In Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM)?

In the last trading session, 2.38 million Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.28 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $550.98M. LILM’s last price was a discount, traded about -153.91% off its 52-week high of $3.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 71.09% up since then. When we look at Lilium N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.20 million.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Instantly LILM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Monday, 06/26/23 added 1.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.28%, with the 5-day performance at 0.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) is 15.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LILM’s forecast low is $1.20 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -368.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lilium N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.40% over the past 6 months, a 30.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Lilium N.V. earnings to increase by 44.40%.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.55% of Lilium N.V. shares while 13.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.24%. There are 13.94% institutions holding the Lilium N.V. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.29% of the shares, roughly 16.31 million LILM shares worth $10.6 million.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.43% or 9.22 million shares worth $6.0 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $82031.0.