What Is The Performance Outlook For E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.21 million E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.14 changed hands at $0.0 or 3.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.50M. EJH’s last price was a discount, traded about -58171.43% off its 52-week high of $81.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 14.29% up since then. When we look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1649 on Monday, 06/26/23 added 3.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -96.70%, with the 5-day performance at -16.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is -35.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.20%. The 2023 estimates are for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -166.00%.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares while 0.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.10%. There are 0.10% institutions holding the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.52% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million EJH shares worth $0.28 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 29263.0 shares worth $28297.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.