VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.64 million VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.32. With the company’s per share price at $0.36 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.94M. VQS’s last price was a discount, traded about -341.67% off its 52-week high of $1.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at VIQ Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Analysts gave the VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VQS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) trade information

Instantly VQS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3800 on Monday, 06/26/23 subtracted -1.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.52%, with the 5-day performance at 15.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) is 52.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 81080.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VQS’s forecast low is $1.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -733.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -177.78% for it to hit the projected low.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VIQ Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 47.42% over the past 6 months, a 7.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.20%. The 2023 estimates are for VIQ Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 63.00%.

VQS Dividends

VIQ Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 14.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.75% of VIQ Solutions Inc. shares while 8.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.20%. There are 8.08% institutions holding the VIQ Solutions Inc. stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.93% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million VQS shares worth $0.62 million.

Parallel Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.00% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 1300.0 shares estimated at $468.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares.