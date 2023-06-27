Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.44 million Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s per share price at $1.70 changed hands at $0.1 or 6.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $74.14M. UXIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -529.41% off its 52-week high of $10.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 52.94% up since then. When we look at Uxin Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 518.47K.

Analysts gave the Uxin Limited (UXIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UXIN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Uxin Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Instantly UXIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7500 on Monday, 06/26/23 added 6.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.97%, with the 5-day performance at 21.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is 22.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $413.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UXIN’s forecast low is $413.57 with $413.57 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24227.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -24227.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $68.51 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Uxin Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $98.26 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Uxin Limited earnings to increase by 81.20%.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and July 31.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.58% of Uxin Limited shares while 30.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.27%. There are 30.79% institutions holding the Uxin Limited stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.44% of the shares, roughly 1.94 million UXIN shares worth $4.36 million.

TPG GP A, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 0.96 million shares worth $2.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 0.4 million shares estimated at $1.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares.