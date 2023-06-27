Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s per share price at $34.81 changed hands at $0.82 or 2.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.39B. TCOM’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.4% off its 52-week high of $40.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.25, which suggests the last value was 44.7% up since then. When we look at Trip.com Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.88 million.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 35.40 on Monday, 06/26/23 added 2.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.18%, with the 5-day performance at 0.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 11.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.62 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Trip.com Group Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.04% over the past 6 months, a 334.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Trip.com Group Limited will rise 1,350.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 152.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 103.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.5 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Trip.com Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $502.89 million and $1.01 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 197.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 75.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Trip.com Group Limited earnings to increase by 346.20%.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 19 and September 25.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Trip.com Group Limited shares while 53.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.42%. There are 53.42% institutions holding the Trip.com Group Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.50% of the shares, roughly 30.79 million TCOM shares worth $1.16 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.50% or 30.78 million shares worth $1.16 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 7.39 million shares estimated at $271.81 million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.03% of the shares, roughly 7.02 million shares worth around $257.97 million.