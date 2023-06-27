The Most Interesting Shares Today: Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TALS)

In the last trading session, 1.81 million Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.09 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $106.20M. TALS’s last price was a discount, traded about -173.46% off its 52-week high of $8.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.89, which suggests the last value was 71.2% up since then. When we look at Talaris Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 554.94K.

Analysts gave the Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TALS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Talaris Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) trade information

Instantly TALS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.23 on Monday, 06/26/23 added 0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 202.94%, with the 5-day performance at 26.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) is 13.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TALS’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -61.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Talaris Therapeutics Inc. will rise 65.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.40% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Talaris Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -53.20%.

TALS Dividends

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.49% of Talaris Therapeutics Inc. shares while 76.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.25%. There are 76.35% institutions holding the Talaris Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 19.18% of the shares, roughly 8.09 million TALS shares worth $15.21 million.

Viking Global Investors, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.80% or 3.29 million shares worth $6.18 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.56 million shares estimated at $1.59 million under it, the former controlled 3.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.82% of the shares, roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $0.78 million.