T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 25.17 million T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.32. With the company’s per share price at $0.07 changed hands at -$0.01 or -6.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.74M. TTOO’s last price was a discount, traded about -21328.57% off its 52-week high of $15.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.05, which suggests the last value was 28.57% up since then. When we look at T2 Biosystems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 67.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.36 million.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) trade information

Instantly TTOO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0888 subtracted -6.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -94.97%, with the 5-day performance at -17.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) is -37.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for T2 Biosystems Inc. will rise 91.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 92.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -42.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.7 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that T2 Biosystems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.91 million and $5.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -54.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -37.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.90%. The 2023 estimates are for T2 Biosystems Inc. earnings to increase by 21.10%.

TTOO Dividends

T2 Biosystems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.85% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares while 6.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.03%. There are 6.97% institutions holding the T2 Biosystems Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.01% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million TTOO shares worth $0.34 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.62% or 0.65 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 43087.0 shares worth around $61183.0.