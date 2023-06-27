Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Gossamer Bio Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.78 million Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $1.38 changed hands at $0.03 or 2.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $127.77M. GOSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1000.72% off its 52-week high of $15.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 34.06% up since then. When we look at Gossamer Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Instantly GOSS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4450 on Monday, 06/26/23 added 2.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.41%, with the 5-day performance at -4.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) is 3.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.99 days.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gossamer Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.23% over the past 6 months, a 31.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gossamer Bio Inc. will rise 32.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.80% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Gossamer Bio Inc. earnings to increase by 13.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.20% per year.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.75% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares while 118.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 124.68%. There are 118.76% institutions holding the Gossamer Bio Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.86% of the shares, roughly 6.55 million GOSS shares worth $8.25 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.72% or 5.46 million shares worth $6.88 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 23.52 million shares estimated at $40.69 million under it, the former controlled 24.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 2.42 million shares worth around $5.25 million.