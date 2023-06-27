Home  »  Company   »  Stock Performance And Forecast For Sono Group N.V....

Stock Performance And Forecast For Sono Group N.V.

In the last trading session, 1.27 million Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.29 changed hands at $0.01 or 4.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.80M. SEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -1272.41% off its 52-week high of $3.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 44.83% up since then. When we look at Sono Group N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.11 million.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Instantly SEV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3250 on Monday, 06/26/23 added 4.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.86%, with the 5-day performance at -10.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is 60.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.2 days.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.88 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.92 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Sono Group N.V. earnings to decrease by -31.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.23% per year.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.22% of Sono Group N.V. shares while 2.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.36%. There are 2.45% institutions holding the Sono Group N.V. stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.66% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million SEV shares worth $0.22 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.34% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 0.13 million shares estimated at $46212.0 under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares.

