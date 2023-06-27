SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 42.58 million SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.05 changed hands at $0.39 or 10.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $813.56M. SOUN’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.72% off its 52-week high of $4.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 77.04% up since then. When we look at SoundHound AI Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.45 million.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

Instantly SOUN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.59 added 10.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 128.81%, with the 5-day performance at 21.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) is 35.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.21 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SoundHound AI Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 297.06% over the past 6 months, a 46.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SoundHound AI Inc. will rise 42.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.06 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that SoundHound AI Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $12.96 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.15 million and $11.19 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for SoundHound AI Inc. earnings to decrease by -80.90%.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.28% of SoundHound AI Inc. shares while 13.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.23%. There are 13.56% institutions holding the SoundHound AI Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.67% of the shares, roughly 6.52 million SOUN shares worth $17.98 million.

Anchorage Capital Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.80% or 3.2 million shares worth $8.83 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.66 million shares estimated at $8.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $2.78 million.