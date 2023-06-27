Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.08 million Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.21 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $403.68M. SLDP’s last price was a discount, traded about -251.58% off its 52-week high of $7.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.83, which suggests the last value was 17.19% up since then. When we look at Solid Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Instantly SLDP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.48 subtracted -1.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.99%, with the 5-day performance at -6.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) is 0.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.2 days.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Solid Power Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.68% over the past 6 months, a -760.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Solid Power Inc. will fall -237.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -57.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.06 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Solid Power Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $4.23 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.58 million and $920k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 57.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 359.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Solid Power Inc. earnings to decrease by -174.80%.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

