Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 1.33 million Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.41 changed hands at -$1.01 or -10.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $178.12M. SKLZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -418.31% off its 52-week high of $43.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.06, which suggests the last value was -7.73% down since then. When we look at Skillz Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 361.76K.

Analysts gave the Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SKLZ as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Skillz Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

Instantly SKLZ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -39.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.3800 on Monday, 06/26/23 subtracted -10.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.98%, with the 5-day performance at -39.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) is -19.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SKLZ’s forecast low is $8.09 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -375.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Skillz Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.73% over the past 6 months, a 46.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Skillz Inc. will rise 60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -33.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $43.91 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Skillz Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $43.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $73.33 million and $51.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -40.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Skillz Inc. earnings to decrease by -119.10%.

SKLZ Dividends

Skillz Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.66% of Skillz Inc. shares while 45.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.66%.