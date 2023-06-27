Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Lose -4.52%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 5.41 million Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $0.09 changed hands at $0.0 or -4.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.75M. SYTA’s last price was a discount, traded about -1588.89% off its 52-week high of $1.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 11.11% up since then. When we look at Siyata Mobile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.07 million.

Analysts gave the Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SYTA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Instantly SYTA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1030 on Monday, 06/26/23 subtracted -4.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.96%, with the 5-day performance at -8.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is -33.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SYTA’s forecast low is $0.46 with $0.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -733.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -411.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Siyata Mobile Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.30% over the past 6 months, a 73.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Siyata Mobile Inc. will rise 82.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 82.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.53 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Siyata Mobile Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $970k and $2.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 160.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Siyata Mobile Inc. earnings to increase by 85.00%.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.25% of Siyata Mobile Inc. shares while 5.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.39%. There are 5.33% institutions holding the Siyata Mobile Inc. stock share, with Anson Funds Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.25% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million SYTA shares worth $0.27 million.

Concord Wealth Partners holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.24% or 0.99 million shares worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 19350.0 shares estimated at $3676.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.