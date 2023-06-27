Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 4.06 million Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $41.49 changed hands at $2.28 or 5.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.61B. RBLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.86% off its 52-week high of $53.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.32, which suggests the last value was 38.97% up since then. When we look at Roblox Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.28 million.

Analysts gave the Roblox Corporation (RBLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 7 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended RBLX as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Roblox Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Instantly RBLX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 41.77 on Monday, 06/26/23 added 5.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.78%, with the 5-day performance at -0.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is 5.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RBLX’s forecast low is $20.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 51.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Roblox Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 56.98% over the past 6 months, a -17.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Roblox Corporation will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $784.58 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Roblox Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $834.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $639.9 million and $701.72 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Roblox Corporation earnings to decrease by -85.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.63% per year.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.30% of Roblox Corporation shares while 74.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.01%. There are 74.66% institutions holding the Roblox Corporation stock share, with Altos Ventures Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.65% of the shares, roughly 70.89 million RBLX shares worth $2.94 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.55% or 36.74 million shares worth $1.52 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 10.0 million shares estimated at $414.97 million under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 7.67 million shares worth around $317.98 million.