Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $0.39 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $153.33M. OGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -225.64% off its 52-week high of $1.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 5.13% up since then. When we look at Organigram Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Instantly OGI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4288 on Monday, 06/26/23 subtracted -3.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.63%, with the 5-day performance at -12.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is -13.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.21 days.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Organigram Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.63% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Organigram Holdings Inc. will rise 85.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.94 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Organigram Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2023 will be $34.41 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $28.59 million and $34.18 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Organigram Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 90.90%.

OGI Dividends

Organigram Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 12 and July 17.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.49% of Organigram Holdings Inc. shares while 10.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.42%. There are 10.81% institutions holding the Organigram Holdings Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.28% of the shares, roughly 7.35 million OGI shares worth $2.85 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.82% or 2.65 million shares worth $1.03 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 14.16 million shares estimated at $5.48 million under it, the former controlled 4.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 2.66 million shares worth around $1.03 million.