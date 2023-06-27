Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Shares Inclined By 16.87% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 15.55 million Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.94 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.88B. OPEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -117.35% off its 52-week high of $6.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 68.71% up since then. When we look at Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 33.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.57 million.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Instantly OPEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.47 on Monday, 06/26/23 added 0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 153.88%, with the 5-day performance at -2.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is 16.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 73.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.92 days.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Opendoor Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 158.33% over the past 6 months, a -41.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Opendoor Technologies Inc. will fall -322.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 86.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -49.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.82 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.2 billion and $2.94 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -56.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -51.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -69.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Opendoor Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -93.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.20% per year.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders