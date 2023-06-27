Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the last trading session, 2.48 million Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s per share price at $2.67 changed hands at -$0.07 or -2.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $144.74M. ONCY’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.97% off its 52-week high of $3.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.96, which suggests the last value was 64.04% up since then. When we look at Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 595.37K.

Analysts gave the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ONCY as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

Instantly ONCY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 38.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.39 on Monday, 06/26/23 subtracted -2.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 63.80%, with the 5-day performance at 38.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) is 24.19% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONCY’s forecast low is $4.46 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -461.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -67.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 39.79% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will fall -28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. earnings to increase by 12.90%.

ONCY Dividends

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.34% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares while 1.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.49%. There are 1.47% institutions holding the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stock share, with Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.37% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million ONCY shares worth $0.64 million.

International Assets Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.5 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. With 34659.0 shares estimated at $92539.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 33485.0 shares worth around $89404.0.