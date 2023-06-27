OCEA Stock Forecast 2023: Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Is Weak With A -200.75% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.65 changed hands at -$0.35 or -5.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $223.91M. OCEA’s last price was a discount, traded about -300.0% off its 52-week high of $26.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.06, which suggests the last value was 53.98% up since then. When we look at Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Analysts gave the Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OCEA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) trade information

Instantly OCEA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.96 on Monday, 06/26/23 subtracted -5.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.06%, with the 5-day performance at 35.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) is 39.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OCEA’s forecast low is $17.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -200.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -155.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Ocean Biomedical Inc. earnings to decrease by -69.90%.

OCEA Dividends

Ocean Biomedical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 76.89% of Ocean Biomedical Inc. shares while 52.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 228.07%. There are 52.71% institutions holding the Ocean Biomedical Inc. stock share, with Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.63% of the shares, roughly 3.27 million OCEA shares worth $21.75 million.

Meteora Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.55% or 1.89 million shares worth $12.53 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 2871.0 shares estimated at $22968.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.