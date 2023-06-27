Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 3.0 million Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.53 changed hands at $0.02 or 3.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.50M. NVVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -979.25% off its 52-week high of $5.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 16.98% up since then. When we look at Nuvve Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 626.71K.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) trade information

Instantly NVVE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6700 added 3.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.07%, with the 5-day performance at 12.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) is 6.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.3 days.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nuvve Holding Corp. will rise 85.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.25 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nuvve Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.3 million and $554k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 246.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Nuvve Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 72.80%.

NVVE Dividends

Nuvve Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.46% of Nuvve Holding Corp. shares while 19.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.03%. There are 19.35% institutions holding the Nuvve Holding Corp. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.69% of the shares, roughly 0.73 million NVVE shares worth $0.51 million.

Yaupon Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.77% or 0.48 million shares worth $0.34 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $0.16 million under it, the former controlled 0.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.12 million.