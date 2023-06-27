Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 49.93 million Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s per share price at $1.10 changed hands at -$0.19 or -14.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $822.77M. NKLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -715.45% off its 52-week high of $8.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 52.73% up since then. When we look at Nikola Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 119.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 45.87 million.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Instantly NKLA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5900 subtracted -14.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.07%, with the 5-day performance at -7.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) is 42.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 112.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.17 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nikola Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.10% over the past 6 months, a 23.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nikola Corporation will rise 12.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 188.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.09 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Nikola Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $30.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.13 million and $22.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Nikola Corporation earnings to decrease by -2.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.59% per year.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.60% of Nikola Corporation shares while 24.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.58%. There are 24.13% institutions holding the Nikola Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.76% of the shares, roughly 39.97 million NKLA shares worth $48.37 million.

Antara Capital Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.30% or 36.81 million shares worth $44.54 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 10.51 million shares estimated at $22.71 million under it, the former controlled 1.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 8.64 million shares worth around $18.66 million.