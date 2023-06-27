Home  »  Technologies   »  Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM)’s Stoc...

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.15 million Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s per share price at $0.13 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.15M. MCOM’s last price was a discount, traded about -91823.08% off its 52-week high of $119.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13. When we look at Micromobility.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.84 million.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) trade information

Instantly MCOM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -28.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1800 subtracted -3.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.96%, with the 5-day performance at -28.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) is -69.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Micromobility.com Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $29.3 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Micromobility.com Inc. earnings to increase by 57.10%.

MCOM Dividends

Micromobility.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.32% of Micromobility.com Inc. shares while 1.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.56%. There are 1.41% institutions holding the Micromobility.com Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.43% of the shares, roughly 46171.0 MCOM shares worth $0.17 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.40% or 42827.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

