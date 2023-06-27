Is OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.64. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $2.76 changed hands at -$1.34 or -32.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $117.47M. OCFTâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -733.33% off its 52-week high of $23.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.17, which suggests the last value was -14.86% down since then. When we look at OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 109.00K.

Analysts gave the OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended OCFT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating â€“ and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating â€“ and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) trade information

Instantly OCFT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -52.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.63 on Monday, 06/26/23 subtracted -32.68% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.02%, with the 5-day performance at -52.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) is -31.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OCFTâ€™s forecast low is $28.52 with $61.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -2117.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -933.33% for it to hit the projected low.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -57.28% over the past 6 months, a 38.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. will rise 64.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $138.78 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $145.93 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $157.53 million and $156.74 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.90%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.60%. The 2023 estimates are for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. earnings to increase by 31.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.19% per year.

OCFT Dividends

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.15% of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares while 5.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.78%. There are 5.62% institutions holding the OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stock share, with M&G Investment Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.37% of the shares, roughly 1.31 million OCFT shares worth $6.99 million.

Norges Bank Investment Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.42% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.87 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 0.26 million shares estimated at $1.38 million under it, the former controlled 0.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $1.35 million.