Is Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 4.47 million Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.19 changed hands at -$0.03 or -16.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $61.75M. DOMA’s last price was a discount, traded about -631.58% off its 52-week high of $1.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was -10.53% down since then. When we look at Doma Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Analysts gave the Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DOMA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) trade information

Instantly DOMA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -28.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2801 on Monday, 06/26/23 subtracted -16.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.80%, with the 5-day performance at -28.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) is -41.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.59, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DOMA’s forecast low is $0.35 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1478.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -84.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Doma Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -45.20%.

DOMA Dividends

Doma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.21% of Doma Holdings Inc. shares while 38.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.93%. There are 38.86% institutions holding the Doma Holdings Inc. stock share, with StepStone Group LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.47% of the shares, roughly 14.88 million DOMA shares worth $6.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.86% or 12.87 million shares worth $5.24 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.14 million shares estimated at $3.65 million under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 3.77 million shares worth around $1.71 million.