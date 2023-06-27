Is Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 13.54 million Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.48 changed hands at $0.03 or 6.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.00M. AUUD’s last price was a discount, traded about -264.58% off its 52-week high of $1.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 20.83% up since then. When we look at Auddia Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.85 million.

Analysts gave the Auddia Inc. (AUUD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AUUD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Auddia Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

Instantly AUUD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5400 on Monday, 06/26/23 added 6.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.01%, with the 5-day performance at -1.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) is -5.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 86250.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AUUD’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -212.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -212.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Auddia Inc. earnings to increase by 57.50%.

AUUD Dividends

Auddia Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.67% of Auddia Inc. shares while 18.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.06%. There are 18.06% institutions holding the Auddia Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.36% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million AUUD shares worth $0.16 million.

United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.60% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.27 million shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 2.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 71594.0 shares worth around $33649.0.