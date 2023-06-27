Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.88 million Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $40.70 changed hands at -$6.53 or -13.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.77B. INTA’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.98% off its 52-week high of $50.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.54, which suggests the last value was 66.73% up since then. When we look at Intapp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 460.15K.

Analysts gave the Intapp Inc. (INTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INTA as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Intapp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) trade information

Instantly INTA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 50.46 on Monday, 06/26/23 subtracted -13.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 63.19%, with the 5-day performance at -15.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) is 2.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INTA’s forecast low is $40.00 with $54.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Intapp Inc. (INTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Intapp Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 64.84% over the past 6 months, a 175.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Intapp Inc. will rise 125.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $93.06 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Intapp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $93.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $75.52 million and $76.42 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Intapp Inc. earnings to decrease by -53.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.00% per year.

INTA Dividends

Intapp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.82% of Intapp Inc. shares while 81.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.74%. There are 81.82% institutions holding the Intapp Inc. stock share, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 33.84% of the shares, roughly 22.13 million INTA shares worth $992.45 million.

Great Hill Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 27.91% or 18.26 million shares worth $818.59 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Small Cap Fund. With 1.64 million shares estimated at $65.0 million under it, the former controlled 2.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Small Cap Fund held about 0.90% of the shares, roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $22.77 million.