Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 3.19 million Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $3.50 changed hands at $0.64 or 22.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $229.53M. ILPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -317.14% off its 52-week high of $14.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.64, which suggests the last value was 53.14% up since then. When we look at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) trade information

Instantly ILPT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.59 on Monday, 06/26/23 added 22.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.03%, with the 5-day performance at 21.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) is 94.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.94 days.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Industrial Logistics Properties Trust share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.74% over the past 6 months, a -60.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will rise 79.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 38.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $109.43 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $109.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $107.22 million and $105.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust earnings to decrease by -289.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.60% per year.

ILPT Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 1.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.58% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares while 87.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.05%. There are 87.64% institutions holding the Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.45% of the shares, roughly 6.85 million ILPT shares worth $21.04 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.54% or 5.6 million shares worth $17.18 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 5.03 million shares estimated at $20.63 million under it, the former controlled 7.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.43% of the shares, roughly 2.91 million shares worth around $12.82 million.