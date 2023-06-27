Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.95 million Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.77 changed hands at -$0.12 or -13.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $160.61M. HYZN’s last price was a discount, traded about -488.31% off its 52-week high of $4.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 41.56% up since then. When we look at Hyzon Motors Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Analysts gave the Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HYZN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hyzon Motors Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Instantly HYZN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9998 on Monday, 06/26/23 subtracted -13.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.19%, with the 5-day performance at 10.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) is 34.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HYZN’s forecast low is $1.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -549.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -29.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hyzon Motors Inc. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -36.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -65.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Hyzon Motors Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $50k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $46k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Hyzon Motors Inc. earnings to decrease by -117.90%.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 64.27% of Hyzon Motors Inc. shares while 23.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.33%. There are 23.70% institutions holding the Hyzon Motors Inc. stock share, with Long Focus Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.27% of the shares, roughly 10.44 million HYZN shares worth $8.51 million.

Legal & General Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.70% or 6.6 million shares worth $5.38 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.23 million shares estimated at $3.45 million under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.81% of the shares, roughly 1.98 million shares worth around $2.57 million.