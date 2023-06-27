How Will Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 1.6 million Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.36 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $98.45M. ASTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -430.56% off its 52-week high of $1.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 5.56% up since then. When we look at Astra Space Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Analysts gave the Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ASTR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Astra Space Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Instantly ASTR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4200 on Monday, 06/26/23 subtracted -0.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.99%, with the 5-day performance at -11.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) is -5.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 19.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASTR’s forecast low is $0.30 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -177.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Astra Space Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.86% over the past 6 months, a 30.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 206.30% up from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.91 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Astra Space Inc. earnings to increase by 67.90%.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.21% of Astra Space Inc. shares while 37.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.53%. There are 37.08% institutions holding the Astra Space Inc. stock share, with Acme, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 13.12% of the shares, roughly 28.24 million ASTR shares worth $12.0 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.53% or 9.76 million shares worth $4.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5.32 million shares estimated at $2.31 million under it, the former controlled 2.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.59% of the shares, roughly 3.42 million shares worth around $1.95 million.