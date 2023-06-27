Home  »  Business   »  FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Is Worth A Shot I...

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 2.49 million FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s per share price at $4.15 changed hands at $0.72 or 20.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $208.45M. FNGR’s last price was a discount, traded about -136.14% off its 52-week high of $9.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 85.06% up since then. When we look at FingerMotion Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 293.21K.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) trade information

Instantly FNGR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 105.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.16 on Monday, 06/26/23 added 20.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.69%, with the 5-day performance at 105.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) is 212.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.80%. The 2023 estimates are for FingerMotion Inc. earnings to decrease by -41.50%.

FNGR Dividends

FingerMotion Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.60% of FingerMotion Inc. shares while 1.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.79%. There are 1.80% institutions holding the FingerMotion Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.34% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million FNGR shares worth $0.22 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.22 million under it, the former controlled 0.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 57799.0 shares worth around $83230.0.

