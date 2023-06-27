Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) Shares Inclined By 0.30% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 1.81 million Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.40 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.71B. DSEY’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.12% off its 52-week high of $8.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.95, which suggests the last value was 52.98% up since then. When we look at Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Analysts gave the Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended DSEY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) trade information

Instantly DSEY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.40 on Monday, 06/26/23 added 0.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 97.07%, with the 5-day performance at 0.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) is 0.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DSEY’s forecast low is $8.40 with $8.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Diversey Holdings Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 92.55% over the past 6 months, a 51.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Diversey Holdings Ltd. will fall -11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $751.34 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $742.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $715.3 million and $689 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Diversey Holdings Ltd. earnings to increase by 12.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.20% per year.

DSEY Dividends

Diversey Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.02% of Diversey Holdings Ltd. shares while 95.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.61%. There are 95.63% institutions holding the Diversey Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Bain Capital Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 73.01% of the shares, roughly 236.98 million DSEY shares worth $1.92 billion.

Magnetar Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.89% or 6.13 million shares worth $49.59 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. With 6.44 million shares estimated at $38.07 million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund held about 1.03% of the shares, roughly 3.36 million shares worth around $14.31 million.