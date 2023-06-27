Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.62 million Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.78 changed hands at $0.04 or 2.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.45M. DRMA’s last price was a discount, traded about -834.83% off its 52-week high of $16.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was 44.94% up since then. When we look at Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Analysts gave the Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DRMA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.92.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) trade information

Instantly DRMA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0200 on Monday, 06/26/23 added 2.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.80%, with the 5-day performance at -4.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) is -4.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21880.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DRMA’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -124.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -124.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dermata Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.54% over the past 6 months, a -57.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. will rise 76.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 76.60% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 30.80%.

DRMA Dividends

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.94% of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. shares while 1.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.43%. There are 1.02% institutions holding the Dermata Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.13% of the shares, roughly 26400.0 DRMA shares worth $46989.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 5808.0 shares worth $10337.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 991.0 shares estimated at $1763.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 673.0 shares worth around $1197.0.