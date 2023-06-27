Could Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 10.14 million Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $0.42 changed hands at $0.14 or 50.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.43M. LOV’s last price was a discount, traded about -816.67% off its 52-week high of $3.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the last value was 35.71% up since then. When we look at Spark Networks SE’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 181.37K.

Analysts gave the Spark Networks SE (LOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LOV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Spark Networks SE’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) trade information

Instantly LOV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -48.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8398 on Monday, 06/26/23 added 50.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.37%, with the 5-day performance at -48.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) is -53.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LOV’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -257.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -257.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spark Networks SE share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.33% over the past 6 months, a 114.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.00% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $57.95 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Spark Networks SE earnings to increase by 35.40%.

LOV Dividends

Spark Networks SE is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.55% of Spark Networks SE shares while 33.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.16%. There are 33.21% institutions holding the Spark Networks SE stock share, with Osmium Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.85% of the shares, roughly 4.86 million LOV shares worth $3.16 million.

First Manhattan Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.98% or 2.58 million shares worth $1.73 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 0.5 million shares estimated at $0.51 million under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares.