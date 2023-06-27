Could Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.44. With the company’s per share price at $16.79 changed hands at $1.16 or 7.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.45B. QFIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.82% off its 52-week high of $25.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.47, which suggests the last value was 43.6% up since then. When we look at Qifu Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 853.68K.

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Instantly QFIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.70 on Monday, 06/26/23 added 7.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.53%, with the 5-day performance at 7.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is 19.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.9 days.

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Qifu Technology Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.36% over the past 6 months, a 11.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Qifu Technology Inc. will rise 9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.10% down from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Qifu Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $2.71 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 338.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 85.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Qifu Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -30.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.61% per year.

QFIN Dividends

Qifu Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 16 and August 21. The 4.61% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 4.61% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.55% of Qifu Technology Inc. shares while 66.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.08%. There are 66.19% institutions holding the Qifu Technology Inc. stock share, with OLP Capital Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.83% of the shares, roughly 12.64 million QFIN shares worth $211.37 million.

Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.26% or 11.72 million shares worth $195.9 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 4.2 million shares estimated at $70.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $29.84 million.