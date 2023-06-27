Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 23.41 million Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.91. With the company’s per share price at $1.12 changed hands at $0.34 or 42.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.80M. CNTG’s last price was a discount, traded about -152.68% off its 52-week high of $2.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 45.54% up since then. When we look at Centogene N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24650.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 975.17K.

Analysts gave the Centogene N.V. (CNTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CNTG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Centogene N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) trade information

Instantly CNTG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 41.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Monday, 06/26/23 added 42.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.89%, with the 5-day performance at 41.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) is 38.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43530.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNTG’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Centogene N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.75% over the past 6 months, a 4.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Centogene N.V. earnings to increase by 43.50%.

CNTG Dividends

Centogene N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 13 and July 17.

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.83% of Centogene N.V. shares while 65.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.90%. There are 65.64% institutions holding the Centogene N.V. stock share, with Platinum Investment Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.61% of the shares, roughly 2.38 million CNTG shares worth $1.55 million.

Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.75% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 11156.0 shares estimated at $12193.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.