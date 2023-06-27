Castellum Inc. (CTM): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.92 million Castellum Inc. (AMEX:CTM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s per share price at $0.54 changed hands at $0.05 or 10.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.12M. CTM’s last price was a discount, traded about -933.33% off its 52-week high of $5.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the last value was 22.22% up since then. When we look at Castellum Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 238.94K.

Castellum Inc. (AMEX:CTM) trade information

Instantly CTM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5900 added 10.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.14%, with the 5-day performance at 3.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Castellum Inc. (AMEX:CTM) is -29.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44080.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.94 days.

Castellum Inc. (CTM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.2 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Castellum Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $12.34 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Castellum Inc. earnings to decrease by -97.70%.

CTM Dividends

Castellum Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Castellum Inc. (AMEX:CTM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.49% of Castellum Inc. shares while 1.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.17%. There are 1.78% institutions holding the Castellum Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.48% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million CTM shares worth $0.25 million.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.40% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Capital Trust-Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $0.18 million under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Capital Trust-Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 34318.0 shares worth around $42897.0.