In the last trading session, 13.63 million Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.52 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $269.57M. CGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -817.31% off its 52-week high of $4.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 3.85% up since then. When we look at Canopy Growth Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.74 million.

Analysts gave the Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended CGC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Canopy Growth Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Kinross Gold Corporation.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Instantly CGC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6398 on Monday, 06/26/23 subtracted -0.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.60%, with the 5-day performance at -17.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is -50.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CGC’s forecast low is $0.34 with $6.66 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1180.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 34.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canopy Growth Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.53% over the past 6 months, a 93.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Canopy Growth Corporation earnings to increase by 89.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.60% per year.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.53% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares while 14.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.38%. There are 14.21% institutions holding the Canopy Growth Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.97% of the shares, roughly 10.42 million CGC shares worth $18.24 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.53% or 8.11 million shares worth $14.19 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 8.62 million shares estimated at $19.9 million under it, the former controlled 1.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 3.92 million shares worth around $11.88 million.