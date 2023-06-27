Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 12.58 million Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.20. With the company’s per share price at $0.57 changed hands at -$0.05 or -8.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $179.58M. BNGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -663.16% off its 52-week high of $4.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was -5.26% down since then. When we look at Bionano Genomics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.13 million.

Analysts gave the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BNGO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bionano Genomics Inc.'s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Instantly BNGO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7100 on Monday, 06/26/23 subtracted -8.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.06%, with the 5-day performance at -19.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) is -14.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.68, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BNGO’s forecast low is $1.75 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1215.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -207.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bionano Genomics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.69% over the past 6 months, a 13.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Bionano Genomics Inc. earnings to decrease by -75.20%.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.82% of Bionano Genomics Inc. shares while 27.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.45%. There are 27.93% institutions holding the Bionano Genomics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.58% of the shares, roughly 23.26 million BNGO shares worth $25.82 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.35% or 16.41 million shares worth $18.22 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 8.9 million shares estimated at $12.99 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 6.64 million shares worth around $8.9 million.