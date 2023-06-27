BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 0.87 million BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $21.18 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.62B. BKU’s last price was a discount, traded about -95.18% off its 52-week high of $41.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.83, which suggests the last value was 25.26% up since then. When we look at BankUnited Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Analysts gave the BankUnited Inc. (BKU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BKU as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) trade information

Instantly BKU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 23.02 on Monday, 06/26/23 subtracted -0.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.65%, with the 5-day performance at -8.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) is 10.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.59, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BKU’s forecast low is $20.00 with $37.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -77.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.57% for it to hit the projected low.

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BankUnited Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.19% over the past 6 months, a -21.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.50%. The 2023 estimates are for BankUnited Inc. earnings to decrease by -21.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.64% per year.

BKU Dividends

BankUnited Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 5.10% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 5.10% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.94% of BankUnited Inc. shares while 104.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.95%. There are 104.95% institutions holding the BankUnited Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 15.00% of the shares, roughly 11.16 million BKU shares worth $252.1 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.24% or 9.11 million shares worth $205.67 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.26 million shares estimated at $186.22 million under it, the former controlled 7.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.16% of the shares, roughly 2.35 million shares worth around $79.85 million.