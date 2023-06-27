Home  »  Business   »  Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: AAC) Surprised...

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: AAC) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 1.75 million Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.52 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $662.13M. AAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.1% off its 52-week high of $10.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.82, which suggests the last value was 6.65% up since then. When we look at Ares Acquisition Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 179.73K.

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) trade information

Instantly AAC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.53 on Monday, 06/26/23 added 0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.52%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) is 0.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10630.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Ares Acquisition Corporation shares while 214.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 214.29%. There are 214.29% institutions holding the Ares Acquisition Corporation stock share, with Glazer Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.81% of the shares, roughly 6.96 million AAC shares worth $71.83 million.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.53% or 3.54 million shares worth $35.63 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. With 3.94 million shares estimated at $39.65 million under it, the former controlled 8.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held about 6.53% of the shares, roughly 3.07 million shares worth around $30.91 million.

