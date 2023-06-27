Are Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 1.85 million Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.91. With the company’s per share price at $2.47 changed hands at -$0.18 or -6.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.74B. SMMT’s last price was a discount, traded about -134.01% off its 52-week high of $5.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 73.28% up since then. When we look at Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Analysts gave the Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SMMT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Instantly SMMT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.93 on Monday, 06/26/23 subtracted -6.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.88%, with the 5-day performance at 18.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) is 43.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SMMT’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -61.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -92.30% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.55 million and $192k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Summit Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 57.60%.

SMMT Dividends

Summit Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.61% of Summit Therapeutics Inc. shares while 1.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.80%. There are 1.27% institutions holding the Summit Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.90% of the shares, roughly 6.3 million SMMT shares worth $11.03 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 1.85 million shares worth $3.23 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.93 million shares estimated at $3.95 million under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $1.91 million.