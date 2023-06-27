Are Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 1.85 million Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.68. With the company’s per share price at $2.94 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $750.85M. GOTU’s last price was a discount, traded about -86.73% off its 52-week high of $5.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.64, which suggests the last value was 78.23% up since then. When we look at Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.50 added 1.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.58%, with the 5-day performance at -18.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is 8.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.81 days.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $91.41 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $111.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $74.73 million and $89.34 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Gaotu Techedu Inc. earnings to increase by 100.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.03% per year.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.15% of Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares while 18.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.47%. There are 18.66% institutions holding the Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock share, with Keystone Investors Pte Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.79% of the shares, roughly 5.57 million GOTU shares worth $23.52 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.73% or 5.48 million shares worth $23.13 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2.02 million shares estimated at $8.0 million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $7.03 million.