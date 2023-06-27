Analyzing Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the last trading session, 1.5 million Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.09 changed hands at -$0.04 or -3.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.43M. UP’s last price was a discount, traded about -2542.2% off its 52-week high of $28.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 7.34% up since then. When we look at Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 476.13K.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) trade information

Instantly UP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -65.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.1900 subtracted -3.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.42%, with the 5-day performance at -65.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) is -67.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.12 days.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wheels Up Experience Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -89.72% over the past 6 months, a 36.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wheels Up Experience Inc. will fall -15.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $354.48 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $366.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $425.51 million and $381.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Wheels Up Experience Inc. earnings to decrease by -143.50%.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.53% or 1.33 million shares worth $8.39 million as of Mar 30, 2023.